Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for May was up .25 cents at 4.35 a bushel; May corn rose 3.75 cents at 3.5125 a bushel; May oats gained 7.75 cents at $3.0875 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 5.50 cents at $8.5375 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was up .50 cent at $1.2455 a pound; May feeder cattle rose .40 cent at $1.4395 a pound; while May lean hogs was off .85 cent at $.8700 a pound.