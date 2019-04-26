https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Grains-mostly-higher-livestock-lower-13798024.php
Grains mostly higher, livestock lower
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for May delivery was up 7.40 cents at $4.3840 a bushel; May corn rose 9.20 cents at $3.5260 a bushel; May oats was gainrd 2.60 cents at $3.0260 a bushel; while May soybeans was off 2 cents at 8.5540 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Apr. live cattle was off 1.17 cents at $1.2438 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell 1.73 cents at $1.4392 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was lost .17 cent at .8808 a pound.
