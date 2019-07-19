Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

Wheat for Sept. rose 9 cents at 5.0250 a bushel; Sept. corn was up 6.25 cents at 4.3075 a bushel, Sept. oats was off 3 cents at $2.7175 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 20.25 cents at $8.0150 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .20 cent at $1.0760 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .55 cent at $1.3997 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs gained 1.10 cents at $.8387 a pound.