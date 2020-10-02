Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. rose 3 cents at 5.7325 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 3 cents at 3.7975 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 1.75 cents at $2.8575 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off 2.75 cents at $10.2075 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .35 cent at $1.0817 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off 1.02 cents at $1.3990 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs up .35 cent at $.7450 a pound.