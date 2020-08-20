Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Wheat for Sept. rose 7.50 cents at 5.1950 a bushel; Sept. corn was off .50 cent at 3.2450 a bushel, Sept. oats rose 4 cents at $2.7175 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans lost 9.50 cents at $9.03 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle fell .0045 cent $1.0720 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .0013 cent at $1.4342 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose .0262 cents at $.5517 a pound.