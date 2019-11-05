Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. was rose 5.50 cents at 5.1575 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 1.50 cents at 3.8175 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 3 cents $3.0075 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 4 cents at $9.2175 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off .62 cent at $1.1945 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was fell 1.22 cents at $1.4785 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose 2.75 cents at $.6727 a pound.