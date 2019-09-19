Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. fell 1.50 cents at 4.88 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 1.50 cents at 3.7275 a bushel, Dec. oats was off 1 cent at $2.7675 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 4.25 cents at $8.93 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .57 cent at $.9980 a pound; Sept. feeder cattle was up .08 cent at $1.3995 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs fell 1.52 cents at $.6140 a pound.