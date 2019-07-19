Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was up 0.03 cents at $5.0030 a bushel; Jul corn was unchanged at $4.29 a bushel; Sep. oats was off 2.80 cents at $2.7240 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 11.40 cents at 8.91 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell .90 cent at $1.0723 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .77 cent at $1.3948 a pound; Jul. lean hogs rose 1.93 cents at .8268 a pound.