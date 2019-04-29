Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Wheat for May was off 8.25 cents at 4.2675 a bushel; May corn was up .75 cent at 3.52 a bushel; May oats rose 8.50 cents at $3.1725 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 6.25 cents at $8.5375 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was up .22 cent at $1.2477 a pound; May feeder cattle fell .55 cent at $1.4340 a pound; while May lean hogs was off 2.23 cents at $.8477 a pound.