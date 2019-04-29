Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was off 8.80 cents at $4.2960 a bushel; May corn rose .60 cent at $3.5320 a bushel; May oats was up 14 cents at $3.1660 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 3 cents at 8.5240 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up .47 cent at $1.2485a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was off .07 cent at $1.4385 a pound; Apr. lean hogs fell 2.33 cents at .8575 a pound.