Grains mixed, livestock higher

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was up 1.8 cents at $5.3140 a bushel; Dec. corn lost 5 cents at $3.62 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 1.2 cents at $2.932 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 7.2 cents at 8.9340 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .37 cent at $1.2047 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained .6 cent at $1.4235 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose .17 cent at .6057 a pound.