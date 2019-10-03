Grains mixed, livestock higher

Wheat for Dec. was off .25 cent at 4.8875 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 1 cent at 3.8875 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 4.25 cents at $2.87 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 2 cents at $9.1175 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle gained .75 cent at $1.0680 a pound; Sept. feeder cattle rose .28 cent at $1.4235 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was up .22 cent at $.6242 a pound.