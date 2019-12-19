Grains lower, livestock mixed.

Wheat for Mar. fell 3 cents at 5.4525 a bushel; Mar. corn was off .50 cent at 3.8650 a bushel, Mar. oats was down 2.25 cents at $2.9725 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 4 cents at $9.2450 a bushel.

Beef was mixed, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off .13 cent at $1.2212 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .17 cent at $1.4472 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs rose 1.07 cents at $.7097 pound.