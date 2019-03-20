Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was off .80 cent at $4.5760 a bushel; Mar. corn dropped .60 cent at $3.6940 a bushel; May oats fell 1 cent at $2.73 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 3.80 cents at 9.0020 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up .42 cent at $1.2910 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was off 1.10 cents at $1.4122 a pound; Apr. lean hogs rose .95 cents at .7195 a pound.