Grains lower, livestock lower.

Wheat for Mar. lost 14.75 cents at 5.3625 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 4.75 cents at 3.7225 a bushel, Mar. oats fell 10 cents at $2.86 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 16.25 cents at $8.7425 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle fell 2.72 cent at $1.17 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle lost 4.18 cents at $1.3602 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs down 2.40 cent at $.6462 a pound.