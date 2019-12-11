Grains lower, livestock higher.

Wheat for Dec. was off 4 cents at 5.3075 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 5.5 cents at 3.5775 a bushel, Dec. oats was down 1 cent at $3.1525 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans dropped 7.75 cents at $8.9350 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .70 cent at $1.2057 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 1.12 cents at $1.4277 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs gained .23 cent at $.6070 pound.