Grains mixed and livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery lost 2 cents at $4.88 a bushel; Jul corn was up 1.80 cents at $3.4340 a bushel; July oats fell 2 cents at $2.3520 a bushel while July soybeans rose 2.80 cents at 8.4840 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was off .97 cent at $1.0728 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was fell .33 cent at $1.5272 a pound; July lean hogs was up .40 cent at .8375 a pound.