Grains, livestock mixed

Wheat for May was up .25 cent at 4.6950 a bushel; May corn was down 3.25 cents at 3.7375 a bushel; May oats lost 3.25 cents at $2.6975 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 13.25 cents at $8.8750 a bushel.

Beef lower, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off .65 cent at $1.2625 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell .63 cent at $1.4212 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs rose 1.6 cents at $.8132 a pound.