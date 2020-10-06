Grains higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. gained 8.50 cents at 5.9275 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 5.50 cents at 3.85 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 3 cents at $2.9075 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 22.50 cents at $10.44 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .38 cent at $1.0920 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off 1.93 cents at $1.3812 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose 1.57 cents at $.7632 a pound.