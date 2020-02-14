Grains higher, livestock mixed.

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery gained 2.60 cents at $5.4620 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 1.20 cents at $3.8060 a bushel; Mar. oats was up .60 cent at $2.9520 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was was 1.80 cents higher at 8.9820 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose 3.10 cents at $1.2180 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle gained 4.77 cents at $1.3945 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .03 cent at .5772 a pound.