Grains higher livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery rose 5.60 cents at $5.10 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 5.20 cents at $3.9720 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 4 cents at $2.95 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 5.20 cents at 9.3860 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork was unchanged on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose 1.20 cents at $1.1012 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up 1.02 cents at $1.4482 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was unchanhed at .6292 a pound.