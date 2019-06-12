Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery rose 14.20 cents at $5.2160 a bushel; Jul corn advance 19.60 cents at $4.3120 a bushel; July oats was up 3.80 cents at $3.0320 a bushel; while July soybeans was gained 18 cents at 8.71 bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .05 cent at $1.1055 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off 2.83 cents at $1.3715 a pound; Jun. lean hogs rose .05 cent at .7915 a pound.