Grains higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for July rose 10.50 cents at 5.18 a bushel; July corn advancedw12 cents at 4.2775 a bushel, July oats rose 8.75 cents at $3.0375 a bushel; while July soybeans was up .75 cent at $8.5925 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle rose .97 cent at $1.1060 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.70 cents at $1.3812 a pound; while Jun lean hogs was off .20 cent at $.7907 a pound.