Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery advanced 23 cents at $5.0260 a bushel; Jul corn rose 14.60 cents at $4.13 a bushel; July oats was up 5.80 cents at $3.1640 a bushel; while July soybeans was gained 18 cents at 8.4840 bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 1.17 cents at $1.1185 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .84 cent $1.4362 a pound; Jun. lean hogs fell 3.35 cents at .8500 a pound.