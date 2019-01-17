Grains higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. rose 5.25 cents at 5.1775 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 6 cents at 3.80 a bushel; Mar. oats gained .25 cent at $2.9575 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 13.25 cents at $9.0775 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off .72 cent at $1.2710 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 2.35 cents at $1.4142 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .80 cents at $.6085 a pound.