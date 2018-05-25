Grains higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul rose 12.75 cents at 5.4300 a bushel; Jul corn was up 1.75 cents at 4.0600 a bushel; Jul oats increased 4.75 cents at $2.4875 a bushel; while Jul soybeans gained 5.75 cents at $10.4150 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was up .25 cent at $1.0465 a pound; Aug feeder cattle rose 1.62 cents at 1.4492 a pound; while Jun lean hogs fell .62 cent at $.7420 a pound.