Grains higher, livestock higher

Wheat for Jul was advanced 12.75 cents at 4.8250 a bushel; Jul corn was up 5.25 cents at 3.3650 a bushel; Jul oats gained 1.50 cents at $2.5750 bushel; while Jul soybeans rose .25 cent at $8.30 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up 1.17 cent at $1.0502 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.62 cents at 1.5102 a pound; while July lean hogs gained .18 cent at $.7995 a pound.