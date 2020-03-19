Grains higher, beef mixed,pork higher.

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. 0 Wheat for May delivery was up 18 cents at $5.24 a bushel; May corn gained 2.4 cents at $3.4340 a bushel; May oats rose 3.2 cents at $2.6460 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 11 cents at 8.4640 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell 4.82 cents at $.9510 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .05 cent at $1.1707 a pound; Apr. lean hogs gained .38 cent at .6115 a pound.