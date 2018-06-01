Grains mostly lower and livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery fell 1.40 cents at $5.25 a bushel; Jul corn was off .80 cent at $3.9640 a bushel; July oats rose 8.20 cents at $2.4940 a bushel while July soybeans lost 3.60 cents at $10.2060 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle fell .75 cent at $1.0525 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off 1.50 cents at $1.4722 a pound; June lean hogs was up .10 cent at .7708 a pound.