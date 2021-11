Gofer Ice Cream announced their ninth Connecticut location will open Spring 2022 on 1240 Post Road in Westport.

“Gofer has a variety of products and something for everybody. With our premium soft and hard serve, plant based and fat free options, I am confident the diverse set of neighboring businesses will benefit from our shop as well," Jay Ragusa, CEO of Gofer Franchise Systems, said in a release.

The Westport ice cream shop will be located in the same plaza as the CT School of Music, Fortuna’s Deli and Splatterbox.

"It is a great location with great parking and several nearby schools," Ragusa said. "I like that it is away from the Main Street area of town. I believe it is similar to the neighborhood Greenwich shop on the Cos Cob town line that has been a huge success since opening in 2003."

Gofer Ice Cream continues to expand in the Fairfield County area and currently looking to grow upstate in Connecticut as well into nearby Westchester County and Long Island New York areas.

The company recently opened their eighth location in Ridgefield on Oct. 15.

The ice cream shop is planning on opening their second Stamford location at 2367 Summer Street in the Ridgeway Shopping Center in early 2022. “If all goes as planned we hope to enter our 20th season with nine operating shops," Ragusa said.

