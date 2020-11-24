Globe Specialty Metals: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Globe Specialty Metals Inc. (GSM) on Monday reported a loss of $47.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, were 14 cents per share.

The producer of silicon metal and silicon-based alloys posted revenue of $262.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $1.39. A year ago, they were trading at 53 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSM