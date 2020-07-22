Globe Life: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) _ Globe Life Inc. (GL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $173 million.

The McKinney, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $1.65 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The life and health insurance company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.19 billion.

Globe Life expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.80 to $7.04 per share.

Globe Life shares have fallen 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $75.68, a decline of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GL