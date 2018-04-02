Global Eagle Entertainment posts 4Q loss

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) on Monday reported a loss of $134.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of $1.51 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 32 cents per share.

The in-flight entertainment services company posted revenue of $159.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $357.1 million, or $4.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $619.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $1.40. A year ago, they were trading at $3.34.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENT