Global Blood: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) on Thursday reported a loss of $64.5 million in its third quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.07 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.03 per share.

Global Blood shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GBT