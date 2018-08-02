Global Blood: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) on Thursday reported a loss of $40.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 87 cents per share.

Global Blood shares have risen 11 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $43.65, a rise of 60 percent in the last 12 months.

