Geron: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Geron Corp. (GERN) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its first quarter.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $57,000 in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.82. A year ago, they were trading at $3.80.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GERN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GERN