Genesee & Wyoming: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DARIEN, Conn. (AP) _ Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $44.2 million.

The Darien, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 94 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The railroad operator posted revenue of $595 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $588.2 million.

Genesee & Wyoming shares have increased 7 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 28 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GWR