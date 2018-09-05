General Finance: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) _ General Finance Corp. (GFN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The owner of mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space businesses posted revenue of $93.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $8.3 million, or 46 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $347.3 million.

General Finance expects full-year revenue in the range of $355 million to $375 million.

General Finance shares have climbed 98 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.

