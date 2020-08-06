Genco Shipping: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.2 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 48 cents per share.

The transporter of drybulk cargo posted revenue of $74.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $32.5 million.

Genco Shipping shares have declined 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 21% in the last 12 months.

