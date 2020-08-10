Genasys: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Genasys Inc. (GNSS) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.5 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The developer of directed sound technologies used by the military and police posted revenue of $12 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $4.19. A year ago, they were trading at $4.10.

