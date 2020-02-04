Gartner: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Gartner Inc. (IT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $67.7 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The technology information and analysis company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $233 million, or $2.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.25 billion.

Gartner expects full-year earnings to be $4.06 per share.

Gartner shares have climbed slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.

