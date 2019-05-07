Gartner: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Gartner Inc. (IT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $20.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The technology information and analysis company posted revenue of $970.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $969.7 million.

Gartner expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.82 to $4.19 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.22 billion to $4.32 billion.

Gartner shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

