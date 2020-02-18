Gardner Denver: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (GDI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $25.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 37 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The maker of flow control and compression equipment posted revenue of $605.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $603.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $159.1 million, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.45 billion.

Gardner Denver shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 41% in the last 12 months.

