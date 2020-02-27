Gain Capital: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) _ Gain Capital Holdings Inc. (GCAP) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The company, based in Bedminster, New Jersey, said it had a loss of 83 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The provider of online trading services posted revenue of $53.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $53.3 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $60.8 million, or $1.63 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $233.9 million.

The company's shares closed at $3.52. A year ago, they were trading at $6.90.

