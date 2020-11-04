GTx: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ GTx Inc. (ONCT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $585,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.51. A year ago, they were trading at $5.57.

