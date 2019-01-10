FuelCell Energy: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) _ FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The fuel cell power plant maker posted revenue of $17.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $47.3 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $89.4 million.

The company's shares closed at 56 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.74.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCEL