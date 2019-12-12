Frequency Electronics: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) _ Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $4.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Mitchel Field, New York-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share.

The maker of precision timing products posted revenue of $9.1 million in the period.

Frequency Electronics shares have decreased 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.75, a fall of roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FEIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FEIM