Franklin Financial Network: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) _ Franklin Financial Network Inc. (FSB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.9 million.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $51 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $30.9 million, missing Street forecasts.

Franklin Financial Network shares have climbed 7.5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.34, a decline of 17 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSB