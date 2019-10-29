Franklin Electric: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) _ Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $33.9 million.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The water and fuel pumping systems company posted revenue of $348.4 million in the period.

Franklin Electric shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FELE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FELE