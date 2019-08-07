Franco-Nevada: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $64 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The precious metals streaming and royalty company posted revenue of $170.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174 million.

Franco-Nevada shares have climbed 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $92.27, a climb of 30% in the last 12 months.

